Environment US helps Vietnam combat wildlife trafficking The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will help Vietnam control illegal wildlife trafficking through a 15 million USD project launched in Hanoi on June 13.

Environment Viet Nam News to co-chair webinar on renewable energy in Asia Viet Nam News – an English-language daily of Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – will co-chair a live webinar themed “Asia: Renewable Energy Continent” on June 15 with the aim to intensify dissemination on Asia’s “green” strategy.

Environment Forum spotlights sustainable development of Vietnamese marine economy A forum on Vietnam’s sustainable marine economic development took place in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on June 12.

Environment Meeting marks World Oceans Day, Vietnam’s sea-island week in Phu Yen A meeting took place in the south-central province of Phu Yen to celebrate World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam Sea and Island Week, which began on June 1.