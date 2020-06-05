Northern localities boost links to kick-start tourism demand
A seminar on enhancing links and cooperation between northern provinces and cities to stimulate post-pandemic tourism demand was held in the north-central province of Ha Tinh on June 5.
At the seminar (Photo: VNA)
Ha Tinh (VNA) - A seminar on enhancing links and cooperation between northern provinces and cities to stimulate post-pandemic tourism demand was held in the north-central province of Ha Tinh on June 5.
Jointly organised by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ha Tinh Tourism Association, the seminar aimed to help the tourism sector overcome difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants discussed solutions to promote destinations, develop tourism clusters, and stimulate tourism demand.
They also focused on measures to tap into the tourism potential and advantages held by localities to further develop sustainable tourism towards ecotourism, cultural tourism, and high-end tourism, to ensure stable growth in the sector.
Cooperative agreements were also signed between tourism service providers in Ha Tinh and representatives of 15 travel agents in the northern region./.