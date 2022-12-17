Northern localities face prolonged bitter cold
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A widespread strong cold spell is expected to linger in the northern region starting December 17, said the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).
The period will see the common temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, even 3-5 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, with a possibility of frost and hoarfrost in high mountains.
This is a dry cold, so the freezing situation only occurs at night and early in the morning. It is sunny during daytime, so the coldness will improve significantly.
The peak of spell is forecast to fall in the early morning of December 18 and 19.
The meteorological agency also warned of the influence of cold air on the Gulf of Tonkin, and the waters from Quang Tri to Ninh Thuan, and from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau. The north, central, southern areas of the East Sea will experience strong wind, high waves, and rough sea./.