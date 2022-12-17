Environment British expert highlights Vietnam’s cooperation potential in energy transition Jack Richardson, Climate Programmes Coordinator at the Conservative Environment Network, has noted his hope for big investment and cooperation between G7 countries, Vietnam and other partners of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Environment Northern Vietnam forecast to suffer powerful cold spell A powerful cold spell is forecast to hit the northern and north-central regions from December 17, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Northern region enjoys sunny days before extreme cold The northern region is forecast to be warmer during day time, reaching 22 degrees Celsius at the highest, between December 13 and 16, just ahead of a strong cold spell.

Environment Campaign calls for no wildlife-based medicine prescription The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on December 13 launched a campaign to call for no prescription of medicines based on wild animals.