Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C
As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice.
Tree branches on the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang are covered with ice drops as temperature drops down to -9 degrees Celsius (Photo: VNA)
The branches on the top of Phia Oac mountain are covered with ice and snow, looking like blossoming plum blossoms (Photo: VNA)
Many tourists flock here to admire this amazing phenomenon (Photo: VNA)
The icy branches on the top of Phia Oac mountain (Photo: VNA)
Mount Phia Oac is covered with a white colour of ice. The landscape looks like in Europe (Photo: VNA)
