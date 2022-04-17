Northern mountainous region’s tourism promoted in Hanoi
A wide range of activities are taking place at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of Hanoi and its adjacent areas from April 15-17 to promote the culture of the northern mountainous (Viet Bac) region, once the revolutionary base.
The activities form part of the culture and tourism week in the region, comprising the six provinces of Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Cao Bang and Lang Son, and Hanoi, with an opening ceremony held in the capital city on April 16 night.
Along with specialties from the localities, the programme has been featuring art performances highlighting traditional culture of residents in the region.
The week marks the first time the annual “Travelling through heritage areas of Viet Bac region” programme, in its 13th edition, has been organised outside the region, aiming to promote local tourism.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said the connectivity between the six provinces and Hanoi will help boost tourism in the entire region, as well as adjacent localities.
The region is home to famous tourist destinations like the Mau Son national tourist site, the Pac Bo national special relic site, Ban Gioc waterfalls, and Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark./.