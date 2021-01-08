Environment Thue Thien-Hue: Campaign to plant 2,500 trees in Phong Dien Nature Reserve underway A new environmental campaign was launched on January 7 to plant 2,500 indigenous trees on five hectares of land at the Phong Dien Nature Reserve in Phong Dien district, central Thua Thien-Hue province.

Environment Strong cold spell hits northern region Vietnam’s northern region is facing an extreme cold snap caused by the arrival of a cold front which also brings chances of frost to mountainous areas.

Environment Most serious saltwater intrusion in Mekong River estuary forecast for February, March Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta in the 2020-2021 dry season will be less severe than in the 2019-2020 dry season, with the highest level expected to be in February and March in Mekong River estuary and in March and April in Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers.

Environment New cold spell to hit northern and central regions A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.