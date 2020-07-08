Northern Power Corporation reports production rise amid difficulties
Despite the difficulties posed by extreme weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 4.86 percent rise in commercial power production in the first half of 2020, reaching 34.5 billion kWh.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - Despite the difficulties posed by extreme weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 4.86 percent rise in commercial power production in the first half of 2020, reaching 34.5 billion kWh.
The figures were reported to a meeting the company held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on July 8 to review its operations in the first half and sketch out plans for the remainder of the year.
According to EVNNPC General Director Do Thi Nguyet Anh, it led other Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) corporations in power production during the period, but the result was still below its target.
Since the beginning of this year it has provided middle-voltage power to 909 customers, with an average time for processing procedures of 4.65 days; 2.35 days less than in EVN regulations and 0.35 days less than what the corporation itself targeted.
By simplifying procedures, companies under the corporation also improved their power access index. Procedures and process were made public via many online channels, making it easier for customers to request middle-voltage power services.
In the past six months the EVNNPC received 197,038 requests for power services, including 16,194 sent through the national public service portal. It also met all 14 customer service requirements set by EVN.
The ratio of customers paying power bills via non-cash methods reached 52.11 percent - higher than the target assigned by EVN by 2.11 percent.
As of June 30, the corporation had seen 2,700 customers installing rooftop power with a total capacity of 40.3 MWp. In the first six months combined, about 7.10 million kWh of power was generated for the national grid from this source.
Meanwhile, in June, the corporation launched 12 projects, and put into operation nine others. In the first half it began construction of 37 of 65 works, or 56.9 percent of the annual target. It put 31 of 81 works into operation, fulfilling just 38.2 percent of the goal for the year as a whole due to difficulties in site clearance and the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Anh, over the remainder of the year EVNEPC will prepare capital to invest in the power grid, along with a list of items for investment, in order to be prepared for the foreign investment wave predicted to flow into Vietnam.
It will also speed up projects and ensure commitments between the sector and localities and customers are met./.