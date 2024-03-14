Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN)’s Northern Power Corporation (EVNNPC) has reported that its commercial power output picked up 12.02% year-on-year to 13.9 billion kWh in the first two months of 2024.



Of the total amount, 61.98% was supplied for the construction industry, up 14.15% percent against the same time last year, while 30.91% and 2.75%, were provided for consumption-management, and trade-service, rising 7.97% and 15.12%, respectively.



The proportion of customers who paid the power bills without using cash by the end of February reached 87.52%, with revenue through non-cash payment channels reaching 96.94%. Additionally, 100% procedures for electric service are provided online at level 4.



The corporation has identified its most important political task as ensuring safe and stable electricity supply in 2024, especially in summer.



The corporation, along with its member units within the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), will jointly implement activities in March to respond to the Earth Hour campaign in 2024.



Notably, a “lights off” event for one hour in response to the Earth Hour 2024 will take place from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 23./.