Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Nguyen Thi Thu Ha on March 5 receives Mori Masako, Special Advisor to the Japan Prime Minister. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Ninh Binh Nguyen Thi Thu Ha on March 5 said that the province always pays attention to strengthening and expanding cooperation with Japan, as she was receiving Mori Masako, Special Advisor to the Japan Prime Minister.

Ha, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, said the province has worked with some Japanese delegations to discuss cooperation promotion activities in localities including Okayama and Kagoshima prefectures, Saiki city, and Tokyo.

In the second quarter of this year, Ninh Binh province will coordinate with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to organise a trade promotion conference for Japanese investors.

Besides economic cooperation, the province also expects more experience exchange in women-relating issues including family health care, reproductive health, and responses to natural disasters and climate change.

Masako said the 470,000-strong Vietnamese community in Japan is the second largest group and greatly contributes to the country’s socio-economic development, adding she will do her best to promote a friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Japan in general, and between Ninh Binh province with the regions of Japan in particular.

She also applauded Ninh Binh province’s proposal on organising the Cherry Blossom Festival in the province, pledging she will try to help make it come true./.