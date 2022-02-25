Politics Vietnam, Singapore reach consensus on directions for all-round ties Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held talks on February 25, agreeing to bolster cooperation in all fields.

Politics Vietnam encourages investment in sustainable development: President Promoting investment attraction, particularly in clean energy and sustainable development, is a priority of Vietnam in the time to come, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed while receiving executives of some leading Singaporean groups on February 25 as part of his ongoing State-level visit to the nation.

Politics Vietnam raises great concern over armed conflict in Ukraine Vietnam is concerned about the armed conflict in Ukraine and is paying special attention to the situation of the Vietnamese community in the country, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 25.