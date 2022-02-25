Northern provinces strengthen ties with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Representatives from northern border provinces of Cao Bang, Lang Son, Quang Ninh and Ha Giang and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on February 25 signed a memorandum of understanding on their friendship cooperation for 2022-2026.
The document was inked within the framework of an online get-together between leaders of the four Vietnamese provinces and the Chinese region, and the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Committee.
Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu stressed that developing comprehensive strategic partnership with China is always a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy.
He proposed that Vietnam’s border provinces and China's region maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels in flexible forms, and share experience in socio-economic development planning, especially in building policies and comprehensive solutions during the rapid recovery and sustainable development process.
Secretary of Cao Bang's Party Committee Tran Hong Minh (R) signs memorandum of understanding on friendship cooperation (Photo: VNA)The parties should strictly implement reached cooperation documents and agreements, effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms and agreements, he said, asking them to find a fundamental and appropriate solution to completely solve the congestion of goods at border gates.
Last year, despite serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two sides maintained effective collaboration, contributing to stabilising people’s lives, ensuring social order, and boosting economic development.
Exports through border gates in the northern border provinces of Vietnam and China posted positive results, with a total export turnover of 9.14 billion USD.
In the year, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region granted 550,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 and medical equipment and supplies to Vietnam’s northern border provinces./.