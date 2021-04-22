Northern provinces urged to develop local tourism
Six northern provinces in Vietnam should continue to actively support and participate in two national tourism stimulus programmes – Vietnamese Travelling within Vietnam and Vietnam’s Tourism – Safe and Attractive, said Doan Van Viet, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Ban Gioc Waterfall ís a renowned tourist attraction in Cao Bang province. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)
Thai Nguyen (VNS/VNA) - Six northern provinces in Vietnam should continue to actively support and participate in two national tourism stimulus programmes – Vietnamese Travelling within Vietnam and Vietnam’s Tourism – Safe and Attractive, said Doan Van Viet, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Viet was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 12th programme “Travelling through Heritage Areas of Viet Bac Region” in Thai Nguyen province on April 21.
The region covers six northern provinces of Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen and Lang Son.
The programme, held annually, aims to promote the culture and tourism of the six provinces that have great potential with well-known destinations like Ba Be Lake (Bac Kan), Dong Van Karst Plateau (Ha Giang), Ban Gioc Waterfall (Cao Bang), and Na Hang hydropower reservoir (Tuyen Quang).
This region is also the seat of the resistance government during the anti-French war and houses many ethnic groups with diversified cultures making it a destination for anyone interested in culture and history.
Among the attendees at the opening ceremony of the tourism stimulus programme were representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam Tourism Association, Vietnam Community-Based Network, travel agencies and culture-tourism sector of nearby provinces.
As six north-western provinces shares many similarities in natural, economic, cultural and social conditions, in addition to their tradition of exchanging and collaborating with each other in various fields, their cooperation in tourism development is crucial, laying firm foundations for promoting and introducing local landscapes, people, culture and tourism potential, the deputy minister stressed.
The 12th "Travelling Through the Heritage Areas of Viet Bac Region" programme would strengthen the exchange and cooperation between the provinces and attract not only investors to exploit local tourism potential but also bring tourists to Thai Nguyen and the northern region of Vietnam, he added.
The programme was scheduled to take place in Thai Nguyen in 2020 but was delayed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It includes surveying routes and tourist attractions in Thai Nguyen, seminars on tourism development cooperation in six provinces of the Viet Bac region, an art show and a photo exhibition.
At the opening ceremony, the attendees enjoyed a special art programme titled Colours of Viet Bac Region performed by professional artists and actors from the six provinces in the Viet Bac Region.
Addressing at the ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Culture and Tourism noted that domestic tourism will be the focus of Vietnam’s recovery in the post-pandemic period 2021-2023.
He said: “Viet Bac provinces need to further develop unique tourism products of their own to enable visitors to experience contemporary tourism products to meet the demand of the market in the new normal context.
“In particular, the provinces need to strengthen the digital transformation and information technology application in tourism, enhance tourism cooperation programmes with other localities nationwide, and promote the effectiveness of regional linkage and connections with markets and businesses nationwide.”
The 13th edition of the programme “Travelling through Heritage Areas of Viet Bac Region” will take place in Ha Giang province next year./.