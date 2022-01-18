A person drives a scooter in the rain (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern region is experiencing biting cold weather on January 18-19, with the temperature dropping to 11-14 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even below 5 degrees Celsius in high mountains.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, temperatures in the northern central region will drop to 14-17 degrees Celsius at the lowest.

Downpours, thunderstorms, whirlwinds, with lightning, hail and strong winds are expected in the central region, the centre said.

On January 18, the northern part of the East Sea, including the waters around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, and the western area of the sea’s southern part, including the western waters of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, are expected to see strong northeasterly wind and rough sea./.