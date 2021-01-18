Northern region faces continued cold weather
The National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecast has reported that the temperature in the northern region will continue to decrease deeply over the coming days.
Y Ty commune of northern Lao Cai province's Bat Xat district is covered by snow (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecast has reported that the temperature in the northern region will continue to decrease deeply over the coming days.
Rain and cold air hit the northern region on January 18 with the lowest temperature of 8-10 degrees Celsius and 4-7 degrees Celsius in mountain areas.
The lowest temperature was recorded early January 18 in Sa Pa, Lao Cai province, was 7 degrees Celsius and 9.2 degrees in Mau Son, Lang Sơn province, a slight increase from the previous day.
Some other mountainous areas also experienced very low temperatures including Pha Din (Dien Bien) with 9.4 degrees Celsius, Tam Dao (Vinh Phuc) 12 degrees and Dong Van (Ha Giang) 7.3 degrees.
The capital city to the north-central region faced temperatures of about 16 degrees Celsius.
Meteorological experts have warned that snowfall is predicted to occur in the high mountain areas of Lao Cai and Lai Chau provinces in the next few days.
During this intensified cold spell, cold weather is forecast to hit central provinces from Ha Tinh to Thua Thien-Hue with temperatures as low as 9 degrees Celsius.
Central provinces and cities from Da Nang city to Quang Ngai province will experience low temperatures ranging between 15-18 degrees Celsius.
The meteorological agency said that in January and February, the northern region and the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien-Hue are predicted to have average monthly temperatures 0.5- 1 degree Celsius lower than the same period of previous years.
This cold spell is forecast to last 3-5 days and remain longer in the northern mountainous areas.
Experts recommend localities change school hours or let students stay off when the area's temperature drops deeply, especially in mountainous areas.
Farmers were advised to take care of their livestock herds, keeping them warm and well-fed./.