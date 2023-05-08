Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,618 VND/USD on May 8, down 4 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 5).

Business Vietnam continues to face challenges in Q2/2023: HSBC After a sluggish GDP performance in the first quarter this year, Vietnam is still not out of the woods yet. In particular, it has not seen the light at the end of the tunnel on the trade front, according to an HSBC report.

Business Central bank issues policies to support businesses The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has recently issued two circulars to support businesses and the real estate market in particular.