Northern region to see humid weather until April
The northern region of Vietnam will continue to experience drizzle and fog until April. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The northern region of Vietnam will continue to experience humid weather until April, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the weather forecast division under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
He said according to climate rules, in February, cold air still has a strong impact on Vietnam. From the beginning of February onwards, the dry air is replaced by a humid air mass. During this period, the provinces and cities in the northern region will see light rain, drizzle, fog, and cold weather at night and in the morning.
Over the next two weeks, the humidity in the air will stay at more than 80%, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
To prevent moisture and humidity in the house, families should always keep their doors closed, turn on the air conditioner, use dehumidifying materials such as old newspapers, charcoal or dehumidifying machines, and wipe surfaces with dry rags./.