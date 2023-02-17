Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A new cold spell will hit northern region on February 19 morning, then blanket the north central and several areas of the central-central region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



From February 18-19, the north and north central regions will see rainfalls and thunderstorm in several areas.



Meanwhile from February 19, the central-central region will experience heavy rainfalls.



The centre said the cold spell will cause waves as high as 3-5m in the sea from the north to the south./.