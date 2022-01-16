Northern region to turn severely cold from January 17
A new cold spell is projected to hit North Vietnam starting January 16 night, causing rains in many parts of the region over the next day, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
The rains will pose risks of flash floods, landslides and partial flooding in the northern mountainous provinces.
From January 17, the northern area will begin experiencing biting cold weather with temperatures ranging from 12-15 degrees Celsius at the lowest and even below 5 degrees Celsius in high mountains with a possibility of frost.
Temperatures in the northern central region will stand at 14-17 degrees Celsius at the lowest, the centre said.
Hanoi is likely to see downpours during the period between the evening of January 16 and January 17. From January 17, the capital’s lowest temperatures will stand at between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius./.