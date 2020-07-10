Northern Thailand hit by flash floods
About 30 houses and 25 vehicles have been damaged by flash floods in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand.
Northern Thailand hit by flash floods (Photo: https://watchers.news/ )
Bangkok (VNA) – About 30 houses and 25 vehicles have been damaged by flash floods in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand.
The flood was one metre deep and had blocked many roads, leading to wet muds and sinking grounds, the Chiang Mai provincial public disaster mitigation unit said on July 9.
According to the unit, the area got flooded suddenly and residents had no time to prepare. The disaster also destroyed a few hectares of farmland.
The local authorities have instructed rescue missions to assist residents stranded inside micro villages and in plantation fields.
The Thai Army was also mobilised to remove the mud and help residents move to a higher ground./.