ASEAN ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN and its member states with the Eastern European country.

World Singaporeans cast ballots in general election More than 2.65 million Singaporean voters began casting their ballots to elect 93 parliamentarians to the parliament (2020-2025 tenure) on July 10 morning amid the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures to solve conflicts in West Africa and the Sahel Vietnam backs preventive diplomatic measures and early warnings to prevent and solve conflicts in countries in West Africa and the Sahel, affirmed Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

World RCEP believed to be signed this year Chairman of the Indonesia Food and Beverage Industry Association (GAPMMI) Adhi Lukman has expressed his belief that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will be signed this year, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.