Northern village makes folk singing thrive
Ca tru is an ancient genre of chamber music featuring female vocalists, with origins in northern Vietnam in the 15th century. It was inscribed on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2009. In the photo: Dong Mon's Ca tru singers perform the traditional art of their homeland. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Mon’s Ca tru Club operates every Saturday afternoon at the communal house. (Photo: VNA)
The art of Ca Tru singing was revived around 1992 and 1993, thanks to the effort of many Dong Mon artists. Nowadays, Ca tru performances are compulsory in Dong Mon during the Lunar New Year Festival or Tet, and also during the death anniversary of the two Ca Tru ancestors, and communal activities. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Mon's kids perform Ca Tru singing, contributing to keeping the traditional art genre alive. (Photo: VNA)
Scenes are set up to prepare for a Ca tru performance of the Dong Mon Ca tru Club. (Photo: VNA)