– The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Haraco), a subsidiary of Vietnam Railway (VNR), launched a North-South express freight train route to connect Hanoi’s Yen Vien station and Song Than station in southern Binh Duong province on July 31.The 20-container freight trains, which have a carrying capacity of up to 650 tonnes will cover the 1,580km distance in 40 hours on a daily schedule except for Sunday and Monday.The new route was designed to meet increasing demand for transporting high-value and fragile goods between Hanoi and southern industrial complexes.VNR also on the same day introduced a new door-to-door delivery service on website www.harapsot.vn. - VNA