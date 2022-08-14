Business Vietnam stock market remains attractive to foreign investors Foreign investors net purchased 14.8 million stocks, worth some 80 billion VND (3,42 million USD) during the week from August 8 – 12, showing that the Vietnamese securities market remained attractive to them.

Business Vietnam seeks foreign investment in medical devices production The Vietnamese medical devices market, which is growing annually at more than 18%, relies heavily on imports, representing significant opportunities for foreign businesses, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association.

Business Vietnam to have national marine spatial plan by 2030 A national marine spatial master plan is being developed, aiming to fuel the sustainable development of marine economic clusters and establish sea-based economic hubs by 2030.