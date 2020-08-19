Society National Reporting Platform launched The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

Society Those enter HCM City illegally may be sued: official Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Public Security should work with the People’s Procuracy and the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a top official.

Society HCM City cuts costs for first BRT route Investment for Ho Chi Minh City’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route extending 25km between the city’s eastern and western sections has been cut by 13 million USD to 143 million USD by the municipal People’s Committee.

Society UNODC Border Liaison Office set up in Cao Bang province The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crime and Department of Public Security of Cao Bang, held a ceremony on August 18 to inaugurate a UNODC Border Liaison Office (BLO) in the northern border province.