Society Infographic 11 Vietnamese universities ranked among top Asia 2021 Eleven Vietnamese universities were listed in the QS Asia University Rankings 2021 released recently by the UK’s higher education company Quacquarelli Symonds.

Society Infographic Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just announced the results of assessing and ranking the level of information technology application by state agencies in 2019. According to the rankings, Vietnam News Agency ranks third in IT application.

Society Infographic Overall picture of fertility situation in Vietnam The 2019 population and housing census show that the more educated women are, the lower the fertility rate is.

Society Infographic Central region records consecutive landslides in October 2020 Within October, central Vietnam got struck by three floods, four storms and a series of landslides that claimed 159 lives and left 71 missing.