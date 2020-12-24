North-South railway renovation project
The railway sector will increase its capacity through increasing the number of trains, cars when a project to renovates and upgrades a number of routes on the North-South railway with a total investment of 7 trillion VND starts.
VNA
Nhập mô tả cho ảnh
VNA
