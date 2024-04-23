Northwest Vietnam’s renowned mountain trails
-
When one thinks of the Northwest, images of majestic mountains, villages shrouded in mist, and passes blanketed in clouds come together to create an irresistibly enchanting landscape. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
More than a journey of conquest over treacherous paths, the natural beauty of this region is likened by many travellers to “a paradise on earth”. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Travellers tackling the Lao Than trail should plan their time to witness both the sunrise and the sunset. This spot is noted for having the earliest sunrise and the latest sunset in Y Ty, Lao Cai province. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
Conquering this trekking trail, which rises to an altitude of 2,913 metres above sea level, requires two days and one night. Those who undertake it are rewarded with breathtaking natural vistas. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
To visit this mountain in Vietnam, travellers need to secure a permit from the Lai Chau Provincial Border Guard Command in Lai Chau city. The legendary Mt Pusilung remains a dream destination for many adventurers. (Photo: Vietnam+)