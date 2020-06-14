Northwestern provinces move to promote travel demand
A tourism demand stimulus programnme for the northwestern region has been launched with the participation of more than 150 travel companies.
Terraced rice fields of Mong ethnic people in Ban Mu commune of Tram Tau district, Yen Bai province (Photo: VNA)
The programme is carried out by the Vietnam Tourism Association and the provinces of Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai and Phu Tho.
It aims to join nationwide efforts to promote domestic travel demand to revive the tourism market and prepare for welcoming foreign tourists back once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.
At the launch in Hanoi on June 12, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Thi Thanh Huong said the northwestern region and nearby localities boast huge potential and advantages for tourism development. They are blessed with magnificent natural beauty in terms of climate, geology, landscape and ecosystem, as well as special culture and history.
Speaking highly of the eight provinces’ tourism connectivity, she said to boost cooperation efficiency, aside from working with state agencies, tourism associations should also strengthen links between travel firms, especially those in potential markets like Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, and tourism service providers in the northwestern region and nearby provinces to create high-quality and attractive products with reasonable prices.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said tourism demand stimulus has become a strong movement across the industry, promising good outcomes for the sector, which has been battered by the pandemic.
In May, this organisation coordinated with the Mekong Delta Tourism Association to launch a nationwide travel demand stimulus campaign. Following that, a number of localities also carried out their own stimulus activities./.