Business Hoa Binh group among top 10 prestigious companies in construction sector The Hoa Binh Construction Group (HBG) has been named in the list of top 10 prestigious construction and building materials companies selected by the Vietnam Report JSC.

Business State to encourage construction of cheap apartments The State will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Programme to foster international market links for Vietnamese businesses unveiled Vietnamese enterprises looking for new technologies or to promote their products internationally markets are encouraged to participate in the VCIC CONNECT Programme.

Business Rubber group targets increase in revenue and profit The Vietnam Rubber Group JSC (GVR) targets increases of 8 percent and 5 percent in revenue and post-tax profit this year, respectively.