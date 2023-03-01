Politics Vietnam highly values traditional ties with Norway: Foreign Minister Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional cooperation with Norway, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son while receiving visiting State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad in Hanoi on March 1.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Planning conference for peacekeeping field training held in Hanoi The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on March 1 held the final planning conference for end-of-term field training under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations Cycle 4 (2021 - 2023).