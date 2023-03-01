Norway eyes cooperation with Vietnam in offshore wind power
Norway is willing to share experiences and cooperate with Vietnam in the field of offshore wind power, said State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi on March 1.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Norway is willing to share experiences and cooperate with Vietnam in the field of offshore wind power, said State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An in Hanoi on March 1.
Sharing the view with his host on the two countries' strong cooperative ties across myriad sectors and similarities such as geographical coastline advantages and the strength in the fisheries industry, Rimestad took the occasion to discuss the prospects of Norway’s investment in renewable energy in Vietnam.
Both sides agreed that in the time to come, the government, businesses, and investment fund of Norway should consider support for Vietnam to continue with its policy on investing in research and implementation of green energy projects such as those in offshore wind power and hydrogen production, thus facilitating cooperation between firms of Vietnam and Norway in the field.
They also talked about the acceleration of the negotiation for a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – grouping Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
Deputy Minister An lauded the sides’ negotiation teams for their efforts to narrow the gap in issues where differences of opinion exist.
Vietnam is willing to make necessary flexibilities, he said, adding that the EFTA side should also do similarly to reach a balanced agreement, bringing about harmonious benefits for those involved.
Agreeing with An, Rimestad said Norway and other EFTA member states will work with Vietnam to narrow the gap in issues of differences toward concluding the negotiation as soon as possible.
He hoped that Vietnam and Norway will exchange more high-level visits and their collaboration in industry and trade will further develop in the coming time./.