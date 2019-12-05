Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on December 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 5, up 8 VND from the previous day (December 4).

Business Bac Giang seeks to boost export of Yen The hill chicken A workshop to seek measures to boost the production and export of the Yen The hill chicken products, and orientations for enhancing production of farm products and tourism development, has been organised by the Yen The district People’s Committee, northern Bac Giang province.

Business Singapore’s Platinum Victory plans to buy three million shares in REE Platinum Victory Pte Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based automotive group Jardine Cycle and Carriage, plans to buy three million shares of the Refrigeration Engineering Corporation (REE).

Business WeWork expands in Vietnam Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.