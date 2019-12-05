Novaland Expo kicks off in HCM City
The Novaland Expo, an impressive real estate exhibition, is taking place at the Novaland showhouse centre on Mai Chi Tho street, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City from December 4-8.
The Novaland Expo, which opens in HCM City’s District 2 December 4 (Photo: VNA)
Following the success of its previous expo in June this year, the company seeks to provide updates on the trends and changes in the city property market.
The expo introduces a number of projects in segments ranging from housing to hospitality that Novaland is developing, like NovaWorld Phan Thiet, NovaWorld Ho Tram, NovaBeach Cam Ranh Resort & Villas, The Grand Manhattan and Aqua City in Dong Nai province.
Through the event, the company wants to inform strategic partners, domestic and foreign investors and customers about its development strategy for 2019-2023 with a vision of becoming a leading economic group in the fields of real estate, finance, hospitality, and transport infrastructure development.
Several conferences to discuss hot trends in the market like eco-living and the second home market will be held with experts from research and consultancy companies like Savills and SSI taking part.
Over 50 partners from various sectors like accommodation, interior decoration, sports and entertainment, banking, and construction materials are participating in the event.
Novaland said many promotions would be offered to customers during the five days of the expo.
People buying products at the expo will receive a discount of 5 percent plus a voucher of 100 million VND for the next purchase.
There will be a lucky draw with the winner’s prize being an apartment at the NovaBeach Cam Ranh Resort & Villas project.
The event will also feature interesting entertainment activities such as a street festival, golf practice and balloon performances.
Twenty-seven years after it was founded, Novaland is now one of the leading property developers in the country. It has developed around 40 housing projects in HCM City and now hospitality projects in several tourism destinations./.
