

Hanoi (VNA) - Novaland Expo, which closed in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8, made a strong impression on domestic and foreign customers and investors. The five-day event attracted nearly 20,000 visitors.



At the immense exhibition space, Novaland showcased their distinct product lineups from diverse segments, such as housing real estate and resort real estate. Products like Sakura Beach, Korea Garden at NovaWorld Ho Tram Resort and Tourism Complex (Ba Ria-Vung Tau), Aqua City project (Dong Nai) and modern designs of NovaWorld Phan Thiet project drew the attention of a large number of visitors.



Linh Dan, a visitor from District 5 in HCM City, said she visited some Novaland exhibitions and she was impressed by the display space this time. Additionally, she was very excited about special offers at the event and chose to invest in two new products.



Besides, many visitors sought new opportunities for investment and cooperation. Quynh Giang, director of a construction company, said he visited the Novaland expo to inquire into real estate projects for his investment plan, and furthermore the event serves a bridge to help him connect with two furniture partners for the implementation of his company's upcoming business plan.

Real estate projects at the expo always draw attention from visitors and investors



Through a series of seminars within the expo’s framework, bright spots in the real estate market along with investment trends in 2020 and the following years were ‘revealed’ by leading experts in various fields.



Analysts from SSI said that there will be five factors continuing to affect the real estate market in 2020, namely the growth of the middle class in Vietnam, stable macro factors, policy, rapid urbanisation, and infrastructure. More specifically, Vietnam is one of the countries with the most positive GDP growth rate in Southeast Asia, at annual growth of 6.4 percent. The middle class accounts for 30 percent of the country’s population with increasing income. This will be the positive support for the people’s needs on house purchase in the future, thus affecting the real estate market in general.



Vietnam boasts a long, beautiful coastline and attractive landscapes. Transport infrastructure such as highways, airports, seaports has been newly built, upgraded or expanded. Those have attracted an increasing number of international tourists to Vietnam, contributing to creating need for use, and high profit rates for the new type of investment - the second home. Binh Thuan and Ba Ria Vung Tau provinces are considered two strongly emerging markets, according to Neil MacGregor, Director General of Savills Vietnam at the seminar on investment and management of second home with technology 4.0 held at Novaland Expo.

A seminar is held within the expo's framework



Meanwhile, experts shared and gave suggestions on the development of eco-smart urban models at the seminar on eco-smart urban areas – green sustainable living solutions.

Visitors tour different display areas at Novaland Expo



The expo saw the participation of Novaland’s strategic partners through showing and introducing products and interesting activities like balloon performance, street football, golf practice./.

