Novaland helps students in Binh Thuan access clean water
Local students try out the new water purifying system sponsored by Novaland (Photo: VNA)
Binh Thuan (VNA) - Novaland, one of the leading property developers in Vietnam, presented water purifying systems to schools in the south-central province of Binh Thuan’s Bac Binh district on June 30, which is facing a severe shortage of clean water.
Fifty-seven local schools received 88 systems worth 4 billion VND (172,000 USD) as part of a clean water for schools programme.
Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chairman of the district People’s Committee Le Van Long said the gifts will help improve the quality of drinking water at local schools and ensure the well-being of students and teachers amid prolonged drought and increasing saltwater intrusion in Bac Binh.
Former State President Truong Tan Sang, co-founder of the clean water for schools programme, praised the group’s sponsorship providing clean water to nearly 20,000 students and educational staff in the district.
Sang hoped Novaland will continue its support for other disadvantaged areas in Binh Thuan, particularly remote and mountainous districts.
Initiated in 2017, the clean water for schools programme has so far raised nearly 25 billion VND (1.07 million USD). It has installed 1,159 water purifying systems for more than 155,000 students and teachers across 346 schools in Binh Thuan, the central province of Quang Nam, and the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Ben Tre./.