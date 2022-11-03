Volatile financial markets cause a shift of money flows. (Photo: laodong.vn)

– In the current context of market volatility, many experts believe that it’s time for wise investors to pour money into a profit - making business, and NovaWorld Ho Tram - Long Island is a good choice.According to economist Can Van Luc, a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, real estate is still a lucrative investment channel.Sharing Luc’s opinion, the Real Estate Research Institute said that the Vietnamese real estate market will see an explosion and become the most attractive investment channel as the national economy is in a recovery trend along with a long-term vision and an urbanisation development strategy.The resort real estate segment is witnessing a shift of money flow from such traditional markets as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and Nha Trang to new destinations with great potential and developed transport infrastructure systems like Phan Thiet in Binh Thuan province or Ho Tram - Binh Chau in Ba Ria - Vung Tau province.NovaWorld Ho Tram, part of the Novaland Group's high-end resort entertainment complex located on Ho Tram beach in Xuyen Moc district of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is drawing great attention.The complex in general and Long Island subproject in particular are attracting real estate investors thanks to its special location, convenient traffic system and business potential.Lying on a 1.7km coastline, the owners of homes on NovaWorld Ho Tram-Long Island can enjoy the scenery of Ho Tram beach right in front of them as well as fresh air from the more than 10,000 hectares of primeval forests from their back.“Walking on the sand and breathing in fresh air from the primeval forest make life in NovaWorld Ho Tram - Long Island really wonderful,” said actor Duc Tien, an investor in NovaWorld Ho Tram – Long Island subproject.It has a lot of advantages but what he likes most is its location which is close to the forest and sea, according to Tien who added that it’s easy to travel from there to Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai province.NovaWorld Ho Tram in general and Long Island in particular will be the focal point connecting tourism between Ho Chi Minh and Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, and Da Lat cities. Many key traffic structures such as Long Thanh International Airport, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, and Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway are also under construction.

Special planning



With the goal of offering a livable resort, developer Novaland has built a Lagoon canal system that is 10m wide and 3.2km long surrounding the villas and connecting the Long Island with the sea. As a result, the owners of estates can enjoy a view of the sea – a rare advantage very few projects can offer.



Inspired by Long Island in the US, the developer had the subproject built in a way to possess many similarities with the locality a semisphere away.



Director Victor Vu, who has lived in the US for 30 years, said like Long Island in New York, NovaWorld Ho Tram - Long Island offers homeowners a unique luxury life, adding anyone who appreciates individuality will love Long Island of the Ho Tram.



Profitability



According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield on the real estate market in the third quarter, the price hikes in tourist urban areas will depend on the progress of the completion of the project’s infrastructure and conveniences. As part of the NovaWorld Ho Tram tourism - resort - entertainment complex, Long Island boasts a variety of facilities such as marinas, helipads, sea squares and restaurant systems.



It takes homeowners only about 10 minutes to access high-end facilities such as golf course, casino, amusement park and others as the subproject is located along the Ho Tram - Binh Chau coastal road.

Sustainable profit right after house handover



The NovaWorld Ho Tram tourism complex is attracting a large number of visitors every week.



Investor Nguyen Van Dat said as the NovaWorld Ho Tram tourism complex is being formed along with the construction of Cai Mep deep-water port, Long Thanh international airport and industrial parks of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, it will welcome a large number of high-quality experts and have the potential to become an international transit hub.



“I believe in the possibility of the price hike here as well as the business management ability of NovaWorld Ho Tram - Long Island, so I have invested in more than one product," he said





“Coming to NovaWorld Ho Tram, I am really surprised by the service and planning here,” said actor Duc Tien, adding that he also felt devotion from developers in each phase.



According to Tien, the NovaWorld Ho Tram Tourism - Resort - Entertainment complex brings a spectacular change to the land of Ho Tram and, therefore, investing in real estate in NovaWorld Ho Tram at this time will help investors quickly recover their investment.



