Hanoi (VNA) - Last weekend, NovaWorld Phan Thiet impressed the market with the launch of a project tour by helicopter that takes only 40 minutes to fly from Ho Chi Minh City.
The tour of the NovaWorld Phan Thiet project in Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province, by the Weststar AW-189 helicopter began at Tan Son Nhat Airport at 8am on March 11. After about 40 minutes, the VIP customers arrived at NovaWorld Phan Thiet.
NovaWorld Phan Thiet has zoned land for two helipads, which is meant to serve not only visitors’ movement but also special services once the project becomes operational such as the helicopter emergency medical service from this site to partner hospitals in HCM City.
As one of the first to experience the helicopter tour, businesswoman Le Ngoc Diep said this is a high-end service that increases the connectivity and convenience for those interested in NovaWorld Phan Thiet.
She said looking from above, houses are arranged in connection with one another and as colourful as terraced fields, which is relatively unique. They also have a view of the beach with crystal clear water which is beautiful and comparable to many foreign famous tourist destinations she has visited.
Financial expert Louis Nguyen said that the helicopter service helps enhance safety and convenience while saving travel time, which is attractive to investors. He held that the large land area, the good coastal location, and methodological planning are among the advantages of NovaWorld Phan Thiet.
Aside from the gradually completed transport infrastructure like Phan Thiet Airport, Long Thanh International Airport, and expressways, the helicopter service will help NovaWorld Phan Thiet improve its standing in the investment and tourism map and reflect the project developer's capacity.
Businesswoman Nguyen Chi Mai felt excited when trying a comfortable helicopter trip from HCM City to Phan Thiet, which enabled her to enjoy charming landscapes from above. Compared to a nearly-four-hour car drive, a roughly-40-minute flight to the project is much more time-saving.
Coming to the project, the helicopter helped her gain an overview and a thorough understanding of the project planning and construction progress, she said, adding that NovaWorld Phan Thiet is keeping up with the coastal tourism trend which is now very popular in the world, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic has switched many people’s attention to health. When tourism is reopened, there will be a strong flow of foreign and domestic tourists to coastal destinations, so investment in coastal resort projects are highly potential.
Facilities at NovaWorld Phan Thiet are gradually taking shape and put into use such as the exclusive 36-hold PGA golf course. Besides, clubhouses and the restaurant chains of Marina Club, Au Lac Do Brazil, Saigon Casa, Lotteria, and Xing Fu Tang are also now ready to serve travellers.
Bikini Beach and the beach square are also boisterous, attracting thousands of visitors every weekend. Work on other modern entertainment facilities like Novadream Adventure World and Circus Land is also being accelerated so that they can be put into operation by the end of this year.
Though NovaWorld Phan Thiet has yet to officially become operational, it has drawn thousands of visitors coming to learn about the project and spending their weekend holidays. Besides the helicopter service, an array of infrastructure projects such as Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway, Phan Thiet Airport, and Long Thanh Airport will be inaugurated in the time ahead, making it more convenient and faster for domestic and international tourists to come to Phan Thiet. Therefore, it’s now a good time to make investment, according to an investor.
