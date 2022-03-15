Business Tien Giang province expands organic rice cultivation Go Cong Tay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to expand organic rice-growing areas to nearly 200ha this year, as part of the effort to promote the potential of the locality.

Business PM orders support to cashew nut exporters allegedly scammed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministers and the central bank’s governor to coordinate with the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS) and agencies concerned to verify the information that many cashew nut exporters are facing rist of big losses.

Business Bac Giang has two more IP infrastructure development projects The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province has granted investment registration certificates to two industrial park (IP) development projects with a combined capital of nearly 4 trillion VND (174.72 million USD).

Business Japanese firms in Vietnam turn eyes to non-manufacturing industries There was a significant increase in Japanese investment in Vietnam’s non-manufacturing industries, such as retailing, education, healthcare, energy, finance and insurance, transport and real estate, according to a 2021 survey of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) on 700 Japanese FDI enterprises in Vietnam.