At the launch ceremony (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Dak Lak (VNA) – An app introducing coffee and tourism of Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak debuted on January 18.



The move aims to spread coffee culture of Buon Me Thuot and turn the city into a coffee mecca, a global destination for tourism, contributing to improving value and affirming the position of Vietnamese coffee in the international market.



Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Pham Tien Hung said in response to the eighth Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival 2023, the municipal authorities built the app to popularise the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand as well as tourism potentials and strengths of Dak Lak and Buon Ma Thuot in particular.



After over four months of building, the app provides users with their own view of an updated list of 37 signature coffee shops, 33 lodging facilities, 15 tourist destinations and several eateries. It also has a road direction function to help users save time when navigating to their desired places in the region./.