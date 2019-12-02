Travel Infographic Ninh Binh the land of mesmerizing landscapes Ninh Binh is located at the southernmost point of the Red River Delta, 93km south of Hanoi, connects Northern Vietnam and the Central by the majestic Tam Diep mountain range.

Travel Infographic The Mirror recommends 10 best destinations of Vietnam Vietnam has become increasingly popular in the world’s tourism map. Britain’s renowned publication “The Mirror” has suggested best things to see and do in Vietnam.