Business Vietnam's trade surplus at 22.44 billion USD in 11 months Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD as of November 15 this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business New businesses still on the rise in November As many as 14,267 new businesses with a total registered capital of almost 153.6 trillion VND (6.3 billion USD) were established in November, respectively rising 19.5% and 47% year on year, said the Business Registration Management Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam attends World Furniture Expo in India Vietnamese furniture makers are introducing their products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX) which opened in Mumbai, India on November 28.

Business Da Nang hopes to receive further support from ADB: official Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh hosted a reception for Country Director for Vietnam at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shantanu Chakraborty on November 28.