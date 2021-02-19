Health 15 COVID-19 patients in Quang Ninh declared recovered A COVID-19 treatment hospital in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 18 gave the all-clear to three patients who tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus three times.

Health Hanoi conducts testing for people coming from pandemic-hit regions All people living in Hanoi with recent travel history to COVID-19-hit regions of 12 localities must self-quarantine and test for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, announced the municipal Department of Health on February 18.

Health Hai Duong province puts five outbreaks under control The northern province of Hai Duong - Vietnam's current largest COVID-19 hotspot - had basically managed to put under control five big outbreaks by February 18, said the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health First 204,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered in late February The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health has approved the import of the first 200,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine of the UK for emergency use.