Notably, patient No. 116 is a 29-year-old doctor of the Emergency Department under the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2.



He has been involved in the screening of suspected COVID-19 cases and treatment of confirmed cases since January 31. He was fully equipped with protective gear at work. After work, he stayed in an isolated area reserved for medical staff at the hospital.



The doctor developed symptoms since March 19. His samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology.



He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2, and in stable health./.

