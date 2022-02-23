Number of daily COVID-19 infections exceeds 60,000 mark
The record for daily transmissions was broken again on February 23 as Vietnam logged 60,355 new COVID-19 infections.
A pupil in central Thanh Hoa province has sample taken for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The record for daily transmissions was broken again on February 23 as Vietnam logged 60,355 new COVID-19 infections.
The new cases bring the country's tally since the pandemic broke out to 2,972,378.
There were a further 15,641 recoveries, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 2,320,722.
Of the new cases, 17 were imported and quarantined upon arrival. Out of the new daily transmissions, 42,145 were in the community.
Currently, 3,263 patients have severe infections with 13 on life support.
The capital city of Hanoi again registered the highest daily number of infections with 7,419, also a record for the city.
Other localities with four-digit case numbers were Bac Giang (2,998), Hai Duong (2,944), Hoa Binh (2,595), Bac Ninh (2,505), Phu Tho (2,499), Nam Dinh (2,203), Vinh Phuc (2,013), Quang Ninh (1,868), Hai Phong (1,816), Ninh Binh (1,739), Hung Yen (1,617), Yen Bai (1,556), Nghe An (1,525), Thai Nguyen (1,499), HCM City (1,451), Lao Cai (1,406), Thai Binh (1,385), Lang Son (1,322), Khanh Hoa (1,296), Tuyên Quang (1,277), Đắk Lắk (1,262), Quảng Nam (1,097), Binh Dinh (1,059) and Ha Giang (1,057).
The remaining transmissions were found in Da Nang (918), Cao Bang (873), Quang Binh (825), Thanh Hoa (803), Binh Phuoc (731), Ha Tinh (694), Lam Dong (636), Dien Bien (560), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (515), Ha Nam (448), Phu Yen (388), Ca Mau (378), Binh Duong (373), Lai Chau (371), Quang Tri (327), Gia Lai (314), Dak Nong (264), Thua Thien Hue (226), Binh Thuan (185), Kon Tum (155), Tay Ninh (142), Quang Ngai (108), Bac Kan (103), Bac Lieu (98), Dong Nai (92), Ben Tre (84), Vinh Long (69), Tra Vinh (50), Long An (49), Can Tho (41), Dong Thap (30), Ninh Thuan (19), Soc Trang (18), An Giang (14), Tien Giang (12), Hau Giang (9) and Kien Giang (8).
A further 91 COVID-related deaths were reported on the same day, taking the total number of fatalities to 39,719, accounting for 1.3 percent of total infections.
Nearly 75.5 million people in the country have been fully inoculated./.
