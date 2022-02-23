Health Only close contacts must quarantine if positive cases found in schools As schools up and down the country return to in-person learning for the first time in months, guidelines are being updated on how to deal with the inevitable situation of positive cases being found in the classroom.

Health Ministry of Health requests completing "vaccine passport" granting system The Ministry of Health (MoH) has sent a document to the Ministry of Information and Communications, urging it to complete a "vaccine passport" granting system as soon as possible.

Health Omicron now the dominant variant in HCM City New COVID-19 infections have been on the rise in Ho Chi Minh City in recent days, and Omicron is currently the dominant variant here, according to the city’s centre for disease control (HCDC).

Society Hanoi maintains flexible measures to fight COVID-19 Hanoi authorities continue to implement measures to help its people safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, and follow the policy of decentralisation by assigning the right to carry out pandemic prevention and control for districts and towns, as the number of new infections in the capital city is on an upward trend.