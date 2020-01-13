Number of delayed, cancelled flights increases in 2019
Nearly 45,000 flights were delayed or cancelled in 2019 by Vietnam Airlines, VietjetAir, Jetstar Pacific, Vasco and Bamboo Airways, a year-on-year rise of 0.25 percent.
The postponement and cancellation were mainly due to weather and technical reasons, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).
VietjetAir topped the list with over 23,000 flights delayed or cancelled, accounting for 16.6 percent of its total flights.
In 2019, the five airlines operated a total of 326,680 flights, up 10 percent against the previous year.
Vietjet Air also led in the number of flights with over 139,000, followed by Vietnam Airlines with 119,786 flights. The newest comer, Bamboo Airways operated 20,203 flights during the year.
The number of on-time performance (OTP) flights was 282,193, making up 86.4 percent of the total flights.
The newest carrier Bamboo Airways had the highest rate of OTP flights (94.1 percent), followed by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (89.1 percent)./.