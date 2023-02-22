Passengers check in for their flights at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: Vietnam Plus

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of flights and passengers has skyrocketed in the first two months of this year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

The number of flights topped 78,800 in the period, up 62.3% over the same period in 2022.



The passenger volume through airports reached 19.7 million between January and February, an increase of 91.5% year-on-year. Of the figure, 4.7 million were foreigners, a year-on-year increase of nearly 2,000%, while the number of the domestic visitors saw an increase of 48%.

Meanwhile, cargo reached 168,000 tonnes, a rise of 28.2% compared to corresponding period of last year.

Vietnamese airlines transported 9.8 million passengers and 42,500 tonnes of cargo, an increase of 91.9% and a decline of 14.2%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast that this year the international passenger transport and domestic transport may reach 80% and 95% of the 2019’s figures.



For Vietnam, the domestic aviation market had fully recovered by the end of last year while the international market is gradually recovering and expected to have reached the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2023, it said.



The IATA also predicts that Vietnam's airports will handle a total of 80 million passengers and 1.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 45% and 15% year-on-year, respectively./.