Number of HCM City-based firms resuming operations skyrockets 500pct
The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has announced that 4,850 businesses in the city resumed their operations in January, up 36.3 percent year-on-year, and nearly 500 percent month-on-month.
In the month, over 3,190 new firms were established, a rise of 24.6 percent against the same month of 2021, while 382 dissolved, down 7.73 percent year-on-year and 27.2 percent month-on-month.
Many enterprises made positive moves in January. The Saigon Hi-Tech Park, for example, reported a production value of over 1.65 billion USD and an export value of 1.54 billion USD, both up 5 percent year-on-year.
In addition, the city’s January agro-forestry-fishery production value inched up 1.5 percent year-on-year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)The largest Vietnamese city also enjoyed a year-on-year increase of 19.4 percent in budget revenue in January, amounting to 47.8 trillion VND (2.1 billion USD).
In February, the city will adopt various solutions to safely and flexibly adapt to and effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic and continue improving the quality of urban governance and investment environment and support enterprises.
The municipal People’s Committee is expected to issue a plan to restructure State-owned enterprises and those with State capital in the city in the 2021-2025 period, and focus more on restoring old apartments and building social housing projects, speeding up construction on the metro line No.1, and investing in building the metro line No.2 and belt roads No.3 and 4./.