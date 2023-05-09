Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with reported infections at a fairly high level, the number of hospitalised patients and those requiring intensive care in the island state has sharply increased over the past two months.

According to the Singaporean Ministry of Health, the average daily number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals nearly doubled in the last week of April, with nearly 320 people. The number of COVID-19 cases that week was also more than four times higher than earlier this year. However, the actual number of infections may be much higher than reported.

With over 80% of Singapore's population receiving at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccines, most cases are mild to moderate. Singapore is treating COVID-19 like any other endemic diseases, so that not any new COVID-19 prevention measures are yet to be put in place.

By the end of April, Singapore recorded over 2.3 million cases and over 1,700 deaths from COVID-19./.