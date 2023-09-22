According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, since the beginning of this year, the sector has welcomed 8 million international arrivals, reaching the set target. The county expects to receive about 12 million foreign visitors this year.

Meanwhile, many travel agencies reported good business results. Tour operator Vietravel revealed that in the first eight months of 2023, the company completed up to 80% of its plan on welcoming international tourists, including those from the EU and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Hanoitourist Corporation said it has received many orders from previous months for this year’s peak season.

Vietnam has also experienced an upward trend in the number of foreign visitors, such as Cambodia with a rise of nearly 340 percent, India, over 230 percent, and Laos, nearly 120 percent.

Several programs have been carried out to welcome international arrivals, and introduce new tourism products to attract new markets, such as Islamic countries and meeting, incentive and conference (MICE) tourist market, among others./.

VNA