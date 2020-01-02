Number of new businesses hits record
A total of 138,100 businesses with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (74.7 billion USD) were set up in 2019, up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively, from the previous years.
VNA
VNA
