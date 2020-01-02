Business Infographic Vietnam attracts 31.79 billion USD in FDI Within the first 11 months of 2019, Vietnam attracted over 31 billion USD in FDI, up 3.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Business Infographic Sustainably develop private enterprises to 2025 with a vision to 2030 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decision No. 1362 / QD-TTg approving the plan for sustainable development of private enterprises until 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Business Infographic Macroeconomy continues to be stabilised The economy posts a high growth rate, the growth quality continues to be improved, macroeconomic stability is steady.