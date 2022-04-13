Number of new enterprises hits record high in Q1
The number of enterprises established in the first quarter of this year hit a record 34,590, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
VNA
new enterprises record high first quarter average registered capital Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese economy expands 5.03 per cent in Q1
The Vietnamese economy expanded at 5.03 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.
See more
Infographic(Interative) Export-import turnover up 14.4% in Q1
Vietnam’s export-import revenue in the first quarter of this year was estimated at 176.35 billion USD, up 14.37 percent year-on-year.
Infographic(Interactive) CPI up 1.92 percent in Q1
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2022 posted a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.
InfographicVietnam’s GDP up 5.03 percent in first quarter
Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was estimated to increase 5.03 percent year-on-year, higher than the 4.72 percent growth rate in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
InfographicCPI up 0.7 percent in March
Increases in petrol prices, and those of food, food stuff, restaurant food and public transport services led to a rise of 0.7 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in March compared to that of the previous month.
Infographic20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025
Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.