Business Infographic (Interactive) CPI up 1.92 percent in Q1 The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2022 posted a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP up 5.03 percent in first quarter Vietnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of this year was estimated to increase 5.03 percent year-on-year, higher than the 4.72 percent growth rate in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic CPI up 0.7 percent in March Increases in petrol prices, and those of food, food stuff, restaurant food and public transport services led to a rise of 0.7 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in March compared to that of the previous month.