Number of new enterprises in Ca Mau surges
So far this year, the southernmost province of Ca Mau has had 356 newly-established enterprises with a total registered capital of 7.2 trillion VND (307.68 million USD), up 50% in the number of firms, and fivefold in capital year-on-year.
In the period, the province has attracted seven new investment projects worth 1.05 trillion VND.
The figure raises the total number of investment projects in the locality to 433, with a total registered capital of 141.08 trillion VND. Of the total, there are 10 FDI projects worth over 156 million USD.
The provincial People’s Committee said that it will strive to create an open and favourable environment to boost investment of both domestic and foreign businesses.
It will also focus on supporting enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized ones, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; improving the provincial competitiveness in the 2021-2025 period, with a vision to 2030./.