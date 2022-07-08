Number of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022
The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations
VNA
