According to the General Statistics Office, the country recorded 131,800 new firms in the first ten months of this year with combined registered capital of around 49 billion USD and 880,000 labourers.

The figures represented increases of nearly 5% in the number of firms compared with the same period last year, the office said, adding that the average capital of new enterprises in the period was over 374,000 USD.

The number of enterprises resuming operations in during the period was 51,900, a year-on-year decline of 1.5%.

From January to October, 1,427 newly-established enterprises operated in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sectors, down 15% over the same period last year; over 31,300 firms in the industrial and construction sectors, up 1%; and 99,000 in the service sector, up 6%./.

