Business Petrol prices revised down slightly Petrol prices were reduced in the latest adjustment made at 3pm on March 1 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business UOB completes acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Vietnam United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) on March 1 announced the completion of the acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking business in Vietnam, which includes the transfer of approximately 575 Citigroup related staff to UOB Vietnam.

Business Denimsandjeans Vietnam Show opens in HCM City The fifth edition of the Denimsandjeans Vietnam Show opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1 with the participation of many big denim manufacturers from more than 10 countries.

Business Retail sales of goods, services up 13% in Jan-Feb Vietnam’s total retail sales of goods and services in the first two months of this year were estimated at 994.2 trillion VND (41.88 billion USD), up 13% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).