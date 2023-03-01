Number of newly-registered businesses down 18.3% in February
Vietnam saw 8,841 new enterprises registering a combined capital of 65.6 trillion VND (2.76 billion USD) and nearly 51,100 labourers in February, according to the General Statistics Office.
The figures represent month-on-month decreases of 18.5% in the number of enterprises, 33.8% in capital, and 25.6% in the number of employees; and a year-on-year rise of 21.4% in the number of enterprises; and y-o-y decreases of 23.1% in capital, and 29.6% in the number of labourers.
Therefore, in the first two months of this year, 19,700 businesses with a combined registered capital of 164.7 trillion VND and 119,600 labourers were set up across the country. The figures represented y-o-y decreases of 3%, 40.7% and 20.1%, respectively.
In addition, 3,927 firms resumed operations in the month, down 73.8% m-o-m, and 3.5% y-o-y, bringing the total number in the first two months to 18,200, down 18.6% y-o-y.
On the opposite side, during January-February, 38,800 businesses temporarily ceased operations, a y-o-y rise of 18.5%, while 9,400 were in the dissolution process, up 5.8%, and 3,200 completed dissolution procedures, down 1.6%./.