According to the General Statistics Office, in 2022, 148,500 enterprises registered to be set up, with a combined capital of more than 67 billion USD. Meanwhile, 59,800 enterprises re-operated, up 38.8% year-on-year.

A survey on business results of processing and manufacturing firms in the fourth quarter shows that 32.6% of the respondents said they saw better performances compared to the third quarter, while 33.7% saw their production and business stable, and the same proportion said they faced difficulties.

To support businesses, the General Statistics Office proposed ministries and sectors ensure the supply of materials and energy to meet requirements of production and business recovery and socio-economic development; help solve difficulties facing important industrial projects; and provide maximum support for factories to maintain and restore production./.

VNA