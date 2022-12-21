Business Strong performance across spheres boosts Vietnam’s economy: ADB Country Director Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam Andrew Jeffries has attributed Vietnam’s economic growth in 2022 to a strong performance across sectors.

Business Petrol prices continue falling The retail prices of petrol were reduced further in the latest adjustment on December 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Apple plans to start producing MacBooks in Vietnam by mid-2023 Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the US tech group continues diversifying its production base, Nikkei Asia has reported.

Business Central bank advised to continually fight against dollarisation, goldenisation The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should continue to take measures against dollarisation and goldenisation in the domestic economy as the markets remain potential risks for the rising speculation and hoarding of the assets, experts said.