Number of passengers on domestic flights recovers
At Noi Bai international airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnamese aviation market is expected to see 55 million passengers by the end of this year, an increase of 3.7 times compared to the previous year, recovering by nearly 70% compared to 2019, pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
In particular, the sharp increase in domestic passenger transport has partly offset the slow recovery of international arrivals.
Specifically, the airlines’ domestic passenger transport reached 43.2 million this year, an increase of 3.5 times compared to the previous year and an increase of more than 15% compared to 2019.
However, international transport reached 11 million visitors, growing 22 times over the previous year, but equivalent to only 27% of the 2019 figure.
The total volume of goods transported by air is estimated at more than 1.25 million tonnes, equivalent to the transport volume of 2019.
Of which, the volume of domestic freight is still 40% lower than in 2019, however, international freight transport rose by more than 10%.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) assessed that the strong growth of the domestic aviation market showed the effectiveness of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures and the country’s proper market opening and restoration.
In addition, the authority actively discussed with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and aviation authorities of partner countries during the year to resume regular international flights after the pandemic is under control./.